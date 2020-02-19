Statement from Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs on President Donald Trump Granting Clemency to Former Governor Rod Blagojevich
“Eleven years ago, I voted to convict and remove a member of my own party who abused his office to further his own re-election.
I wish that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate had shown similar courage when a leader in their party abused his office to further his own re-election.
If that had happened, we would not be dealing with this today.
It is some comfort, however, that my motion to bar our former governor from ever holding public office again means he will no longer be able to abuse the public trust.”
