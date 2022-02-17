SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White's statement:

It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Illinois Secretary of State and I thank the people of Illinois for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve them for an unprecedented six terms. I am proud of what we have accomplished during the past 23-plus years. Through our efforts, we have made Illinois roads safer, improved customer service, and cleaned up an office that had been under a cloud of controversy and corruption prior to my tenure.

Since announcing I would not seek another term, I have been frequently asked who I would support as the next Secretary of State. It was important to me that such a person would be committed to good government and public service, that they would take on the job and the responsibility that goes with it, and that they would have the credentials and character that the people of Illinois richly deserve representing them in such an important office.

The Democratic Party is fortunate to have three strong candidates running for this office. However, I believe, one candidate stands out above the rest.

That's why I am proud to announce my endorsement of Anna Valencia for Secretary of State.

I have known Anna for many years. I am impressed by her energy, commitment to public service, and her dedication to getting the job done. As Chicago City Clerk, she has successfully modernized the office and made day-to-day customer service a number one priority. She has the ability and understanding to deliver important services to the public in a consistent, organized, and effective manner.

Anna's personal history gives her a unique ability to relate to Illinoisans of all backgrounds and regions. She grew up in a strong family with a commitment to the Labor movement and they continue to share the values of helping working men and women and improving society for all.

Like me, she comes from the Metro East region - a downstate area across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Anna currently makes her home in Chicago.

Anna is an excellent fit as Secretary of State. She will be a champion of road safety, working to build on our record of saving teen lives and combating drunk driving. She will be a strong advocate for good government and enhanced customer service - keeping up with rapidly changing needs and technologies.

And as it was in 1998, this year's election for Secretary of State will also be historic.

I made history as the first African American to be elected Secretary of State. And Anna will make history as the first woman and first Latina to be elected Secretary of State.

I believe in my heart that Anna Valencia will be an outstanding Secretary of State and I am deeply proud to offer her my unwavering endorsement.

