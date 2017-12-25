SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent senseless tragedies during the upcoming Christmas and New Year season. ISP will be working to reduce fatal crashes and arrest impaired drivers.

The ISP will be doing their part in keeping the roadways safe for those traveling through the state. The ISP will be strictly enforcing the four most common causes of fatal traffic crashes. "The Fatal Four" includes: DUI, Speeding, Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving.

Article continues after sponsor message

You can do your part to make travel safe this holiday season. If you are going to be at an event with alcohol, please make sure you designate a driver. Keep your eyes on the road away from cell phones, "Give Them Distance" when approaching flashing lights on the shoulder, watch your speed and buckle up every trip.

"DUI is one of the most preventable factors in holiday fatal traffic crashes," stated Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. "Throughout the holidays, the ISP will conduct extra patrols and roadside safety checks with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers. Our goal is to make sure all Illinois motorists travel safely, with no tragedies this season. Remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

More like this: