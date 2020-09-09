MARISSA - Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers are on the scene of a serious crash on Illinois Route 4 at New Athens Darmstadt Road, north of Marissa. All three occupants of unit 1 were flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

The sole occupant of unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Illinois Route 4 is shut down in both directions at that intersection.

ISP says please avoid the area. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available, ISP said.