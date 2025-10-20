ALTON - Triad's Averi Moore and Jersey's Neely Goetten advanced to the singles final, while Father McGivney Catholic's Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck, along with Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris, advanced to the state tournament over the weekend in the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic sectional tournament at Gordon Moore Park.

The title and third place matches were not played, due to Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, heavy rain that permeated the St. Louis area, with Triad winning the team title with 16 points, the Panthers and Griffins tied for second with 12 points apiece, Civic Memorial was fourth with eight points, the host Explorers tied for fifth with Quincy Notre Dame Catholic at four points each, East Alton-Wood River was seventh at three points, Roxana and Metro-East Lutheran tied for eighth with two points each, and Bunker Hill was 10th, failing to score.

The top four finishers, or those who reached the semifinals, qualified for this coming weekend's state tournament in Arlington Heights and other venues in northwest suburban Chicagoland.

In the opening round of the singles on Friday, there were only two matches: Delaney Oberhauser of Metro-East Lutheran won over Eleanor Willenborg of McGivney 6-2, 6-0, and Madison John of Roxana defeated Kerrigan Loewen of CM 6-0, 6-0. In the second round, Moore won over Ashlynn Doyle of Roxana 6-0, 6-0, Jersey's Cali Breden won over Ellison Barnes of QND 6-0, 6-0, Abigail Harris of the Eagles won over Annabelle Dugan of Bunker Hill 6-0, 6-0, and Marquette's Maddie Waters won over Oberhauser 6-1, 6-1. In the lower half, Kaitlyn Terhaar of the Griffins defeated John 7-6, 6-2, London Looby of Triad won over Sarah Moehn of Marquette 6-2, 6-2, Alex Terwelp of the Raiders won over Faith Taylor of the Minutemaids 6-1, 6-4, and Goetten won over Elise Terracina of Metro-East 6-1, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, where the winners advanced to state, Moore won over Breden 6-0. 6-1, Harris won over Waters 7-6, 6-0, Looby eliminated Terhaar 6-4. 6-1, and Goetten won over Terwelp 6-0, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Moore won over Harris 6-4, 6-2, and Goetten defeated Looby 1-6, 6-4, 7-5. The final and third place matches were not played because of rain.

In the first round of the doubles, Reagan Bloodworth and Sarah Mueller of CM defeated Sydney Block and Abbi Jarden of Bunker Hill 7-6, 6-0, Kena Breyer and Taylor Clendenny of CM took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alyssa Bivens and Ava Italiano of Metro-East Lutheran. and Kaylynn Buttry and Haley Handler of EAWR won over Bridget Black and Olivia Aibl of the Minutemaids 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, Taylor and Natalie Beck won over Destinee Dudley and Jade Edgar of the Shells 6-0, 6-0, Mia Lopez and Izzy Hough of the Explorers eliminated Thea Bell and Lily Spelbring of Metro-East 6-0, 6-0, Triad's Kacey Ruger and Lila Gallia defeated Audrey Linenfelder and Anna Robb of QND 6-0, 6-0, and Kiley King and Anna Kribs of the Panthers won over Bloodworth and Mueller 6-1, 6-2 to complete the upper half of the bracket. In the lower half, Adelaide Bryson and Sophia Lamere of Marquette defeated Breyer and Clendenny 6-1, 6-0, Maddie Beck and Forneris won over Buttry and Handler 5-7, 6-0, 6-4, Lydia Miller and Brielle Robb of the Raiders eliminated Riley Chester and Alexis Dopuch of Roxana 6-2, 6-0, and Katie Watts and Holly D'Auncy of Triad won in a walkover past Morgan Steckel and Addelyn Hutchens of Jersey.

In the quarterfinals, again, the winners going on to the state tournament, Taylor and Natalie Beck won over Lopez and Hough 6-0, 6-1, it was King and Kribs defeating Ruger and Gallia 6-3, 6-2, Maddie Beck and Forneris won over Bryson and Lamere 6-1, 6-0, and Watts and; D'Auncy eliminated Miller and Robb 6-0, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Taylor and Natalie Beck defeated King and Kribs 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, and D'Auncy and Watts got past Maddie Beck and Forneris 6-2, 6-1. Rain prevented the playing of the third place match and final.

All the state qualifiers will be playing at the Class 1A tournament Thursday through Saturday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

