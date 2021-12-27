State Surges Mass Vaccination Operations Statewide To Meet COVID Booster Demand
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to enhance its partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster. The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites – administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.
Additionally, starting the week of January 3, the state’s free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the state.
“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker.“We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills, and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”
“We have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death,”said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Currently, we are seeing a demand for booster doses, but it is critically important for those who have yet to receive even one dose of vaccine to get vaccinated. The vast majority of cases, hospitalization, and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. COVID-19 can be prevented through vaccination so get vaccinated and get boosted.”
In recent weeks, the State of Illinois partnered with Cook County Health to offer two (2) one-day booster clinics, resulting in about 7,000 shots administered.
Appointments can be made at each clinic at the links below. Many locations will also accept walk-ups.
Cook County: https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/
DuPage County: https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
Lake County: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
Will County: https://willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/
Kane County: https://kanevax.org/
St. Clair: https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen
McLean County: https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
Sangamon County: https://scdph.org/
Peoria County: www.pcchd.org
Winnebago County: https://www.wchd.org
Jackson County: https://jchdonline.org/
Adams County: https://www.co.adams.il.us/government/departments/health-department/covid-19-vaccination-information
Anyone age 12 and older who is in need of a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
Pfizer-BioNTech
16 years and older
Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose
Moderna
18 years and older
Six months after second Moderna dose
Johnson & Johnson
18 years and older
2 months after initial vaccination
Community Based Testing Sites
Aurora
Arlington Heights
South Holland
Fairview Heights
Peoria
Near Premium Outlet Mall
2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue
Arlington Race Track
823 Wilke Road
South Suburban College
15800 State Street
St. Clair Square Mall
134 St. Clair Square
Peoria Civic Center
698 Fulton Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
Bloomington
Champaign
Harwood Heights
Rockford
Waukegan
Interstate Center
1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago
1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford
102 W. Water Street, Waukegan
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday -
If you are unable to attend one of these mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.
As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, state and local health officials urge residents to continue practicing preventive public health measures: vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and social distancing where possible all remain our most effective tools for fighting COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the Omicron variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States with more than 73 percent of new cases attributable to the variant.
