ALTON - Glenn (Beau) & Terri Beaubien issued a series of comments Friday morning about an encounter with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Glen and Terri started by saying State Street Market And The Copper Bar responsibly decided to close Tuesday night after finding out a customer who was in the bar Saturday came down with a fever.

"Normally, this wouldn't raise red flags, but she had been traveling so it seemed like we should be cautious," Terri said. "At the time, I honestly thought it was only precautionary and we would re-open a few days later for curbside pickup."

Unfortunately, that didn't prove the case for the Beaubien's and their business. Late Wednesday the call came saying the customer did, in fact, have COVID-19. The Beaubien's knew it was their responsibility to let the customers know and the only way to reach everyone was through social media. Terri put a post out on Thursday informing the public of this case.

"The customer is not from Alton, nor was she 'treated' in Alton," Terri said. "She is from Jackson County and did not realize she had a fever until back in Jackson County. She was interviewed and then tested for COVID-19. It was two days later before she received her results. She has not had to go to the hospital but instead was sworn to quarantine for the 14 days, checking in daily with the health department to monitor her symptoms. She has followed all direction of the state and is doing very well as of today."

The Beaubien's and their employees are self quarantined for 14 days and are reporting their temperatures twice daily as well as any symptoms that could occur. Today is day six and as of today, all are still fine.

"We are urging all people to self-quarantine for 14 days no matter where you have been," the couple said. "If you will self-quarantine, at the end of the 14 days you will most likely be virus-free and will feel more comfortable knowing you are not in public spreading a virus. You will also be more likely to change the way you socialize, shop, travel, etc."

The couple continued and said, please know this could happen anywhere.

"I think one of the toughest things I've struggled with recently is the fact that people are continuing to put themselves out in the public, taking risks daily. And, now if they end up with the virus, we have opened the door for them to point a finger at us. If you are going to public places you are putting yourself at risk."

Beaubien encourages you to not be afraid to continue to support your local restaurants with curbside dining because it is very different than dine-in.

"Our local restaurant owners are doing everything to keep you and their employees safe," she said. "In our business, we have to practice the proper sanitary measures and now we are going over and above what is required to keep the public safe. Please continue to support these restaurants that are actually putting themselves at risk by continuing to serve the community without knowing who they will come in contact with. Please consider sanitizing your debit/credit cards before handing them off and continue to practice social distancing. Any effort is greatly respected and appreciated."

Terri Beaubien closed: "We have been as honest and transparent as possible through this situation. It was devastating to have to share this news and I hope we will be able to rebound from it when the time comes. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy so please, when you meet anyone going through this, please have empathy. It will be a miracle if you aren't one degree of separation from a carrier so please take it seriously."

