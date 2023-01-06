ALTON - The Hit-n-Run Store at 2345 State Street in Alton owned by Dwight and Teresa Fowler, will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

A fire broke out in the afternoon of Nov. 22 at that location causing it to be closed for over a month. Firefighters arrived and located the fire that had originated under the fountain machine. The flames were extinguished, but there was smoke damage to the building and the merchandise present at that time.

“We are really excited to be open again,” Dwight said. “Servpro came in with some others and we had the business professionally cleaned. Some of the employees also have come in and helped clean and put things back together.”

Dwight said he has a strong nucleus of store team members, some of who have been there for years. He said there is excitement around the community that they will be open again.

“I even had someone ask me about it at the Granite City location this week,” he said. “People come through this Hit-n-Run from all over at all our locations.”

The drive-thru, a huge hit around Alton, will also be back as usual on Saturday, the owner said.

“People can also expect our fountain drinks to be back when we open,” he said. “The fountain drinks and drive-thru are our two biggest successes of the store. People can’t wait for the fountain sodas. We have all the items of a regular convenience store here. Many people are excited about us opening again on Saturday.”

