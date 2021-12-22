From left to right: Dorris Intermediate School Principal Kevin Stirnaman, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56), and daughter, Brynn Crowe.

From left to right: Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) delivering wish list items to teachers at Dorris Intermediate School.

COLLINSVILLE - On Monday, December 20, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) provided some early Christmas gifts as she donated school supplies to teachers in Collinsville Community Unit School District 10.

“Our teachers truly give the greatest gift of all through their patience and empathy for our children. Teachers have worked tirelessly these past two years throughout the pandemic. In the season of giving, it is the least I can do to acknowledge their tremendous work in the classroom by checking these few items off their wish lists,” Crowe said.

Educators at Dorris Intermediate School received “You’ve Been Elfed” door hangers listing various school supplies. The teachers chose three items from the list Crowe provided. A total of (73) teachers and support staff at the school received supplies cumulating a total of (51) sticky note packages, (50) dry erase markers packages, (23) Kleenex boxes, (23) Clorox wipes, (23) Ziploc sandwich bags, (22) Ziploc gallon bags, (20) boxes of ink pens, and (7) reams of copy paper.

Crowe thanked Dr. Brad Skertich, Superintendent of Collinsville CUSD 10, and Mr. Kevin Stirnaman, Principal of Dorris Intermediate School, for the opportunity to give back to teachers in their school.

The above photos were taken at Dorris Intermediate School located at 1841 Vandalia, Collinsville.

