OKAWVILLE…Retired 58th district State Senator, and Illinois Hall of Fame Basketball Coach State Senator Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville) this week joined a growing list of influential conservative Republican leaders to endorse Justice David Overstreet in the GOP Primary race for 5th district Illinois Supreme Court Justice.

Luechtefeld serves as co-chair of Overstreet’s campaign and says he is endorsing Overstreet because he gives Republicans the best chance to hold on to the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

“You look at the makeup of the House and Senate, and the Governor and Constitutional offices, and you’ll find Democrats, mainly from Chicago, control the State of Illinois,” Luechtefeld said. “Justice Overstreet is not from some political old-guard, he’s not part of the swamp or the system, and he gives Republicans the best chance in 2020 to hold on to one of the few positions of power that we have. Conservative, honest, and fair. Those are the things I want in a judge, and those are the ideals that Justice Overstreet lives his life by.”

Justice Overstreet thanked Senator Luechtefeld for his endorsement and for serving the office of 58th district and the people of Southern Illinois with honor and integrity.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have earned Senator David Luechtefeld’s endorsement in the race for 5th district Supreme Court,” Overstreet said. “Senator or ‘Coach’ Luechtefeld built an impeccable record of service to Southern Illinois as State Senator. He was always regarded as an honest broker in Springfield and a Senator that worked well with others to achieve results while staying true to his conservative principles. Senator Luechtefeld was an effective and outstanding public servant, and his work even continues now as a member of the Illinois Civil Service Commission, and I am lucky and proud to call him a friend and supporter.”

Luechtefeld served in the Illinois State Senate from 1995 until his retirement in 2017. Luechtefeld was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1995. As 58th district State Senator, Luechtefeld represented all or parts of St. Clair, Monroe, Washington, Randolph, Jackson and Union counties in southern Illinois, all encompassed in Illinois 5th Supreme Court district.

“I was honored to serve the people of Southern Illinois as State Senator, and I fought hard to help retain Justice Karmeier when he faced unprecedented opposition,” Luechtefeld said. “There is no finer choice in the race to carry on the conservative jurist tradition established by Justice Lloyd Karmeier than Justice David Overstreet.”

The 5th Supreme Court district is made up of 37 counties, including those that lie within the 58th district that Luechtefeld served as State Senator. Early voting is already underway. Mail-in ballots can be requested by contacting your local election authority, in most cases the County Clerk. Illinois’ Republican Primary Election Day is March 1

