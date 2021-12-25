ALTON - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) delivered stockings filled with toys to children at Maxine’s Daycare in Alton, on Tuesday on Silver Street.

Fifty children at Maxine’s Daycare received stockings from the Senator. Crowe was accompanied by her daughter, Brynn, who dressed up as an elf and helped pass out Christmas presents.

“I take joy in giving back to the community throughout the holiday season. My daughter, who accompanies me when she is not in school, enjoys it just as much as I do,” Crowe stated.

Crowe gifted Maxine, owner of Maxine’s Daycare, and five additional early childhood staff with poinsettias. “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, our early childhood care workers are essential for parents to return to work and our children to return to safe learning environments,” Crowe stated.

Crowe delivered school supplies to teachers and support staff at Collinsville School District earlier in the week. She will continue her deliveries with East Alton School District 13 after the New Year.

