State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) receives the Recognition and Appreciation for Sustained Support and Meritorious Service to Illinois Fire Services Award from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Foundation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. From left to right: Chief Robert Allen, Jr. of the Fairmont City Fire Department, Operations Branch Chief of MABAS Darin Beckman, Senator Christopher Belt and Chief Tom Elliff of the Signal Hill Fire Department.

BELLEVILLE – State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) accepted an award for his sustained support and meritorious service to Illinois fire services from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Foundation on Wednesday.

“Firefighters risk their lives every day,” Belt said. “I’m honored to receive this award and I will continue to support measures that benefit all Illinois firefighters.”

The award comes in response to Belt’s support of legislation that would assist fire protection agencies and statewide associations, like Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, in pursuing donations designed to build a stronger and more sustainable fire, EMS and special team statewide intergovernmental cooperative system serving all municipalities during crisis and disaster level events.

Existing law allows law enforcement agencies and their statewide associations to conduct raffles, while fire protection agencies and their statewide associations are not listed in current law. Belt’s measure would allow fire protection agencies and their statewide associations to organize raffles.

“Fire protection agencies often rely on donations,” Belt said. “Raffles will help first responders continue their work to keep us safe and fulfill their duties.”

For more information, visit MABAS’ website.

