CARROLLTON - Quarterback Grant Pohlman scored two touchdowns and passed for a third to Gus Coonrod, while Harley Angel ran 50 yards for another touchdown as Carrollton held off a late rally by Athens to win 28-26 in the IHSA Class 1A football playoff quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Carrollton High.

The win advances the Hawks into the semifinals next week, where they will play Moweaqua Central A&M, who defeated Arcola 21-19 to advance into the last four.

The Warriors got on the board first with a touchdown pass in their opening drive with about eight minutes left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but Carrollton came right back just over a minute later when Angel ran 50 yards for the equalizing touchdown, which tied the game 7-7 after Pohlman's conversion, where the score stood after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Pohlman put the Hawks ahead with a nine-yard run to make the score 13-7, but the conversion was missed.

On the next drive, Athens connected on a second touchdown pass with approximately seven minutes to go until halftime, taking a 14-13 lead after the conversion into the locker room. The defenses stood firm for both sides until late in the third quarter, when Pohlman ran in from nine yards out, then ran in on a two-point conversion to give Carrollton the lead back at 21-14.

The big touchdown occurred very early in the fourth quarter, when Pohlman threw 20 yards to Coonrod for the score that made it 28-14 with about 11 minutes left in regulation. The Warriors then made it 28-20 on a rushing touchdown, but missed the conversion. Athens then converted on a big break, taking a Hawk fumble into the end zone for a touchdown with about three minutes left, but the game-tying two-point conversion was no good, making the score 28-26. Carrollton was able to run out the clock to preserve its win and spot in the semifinals.

The site for the Carrollton-Central A&M game, along with the date and kickoff time, will be announced Monday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. by the IHSA office. The winner of that game will play the winner of the other semifinal between Colfax-Ridgeview-Lexington, a 51-12 winner over Abington-Avon, and Lena-Winslow, who defeated Fulton 54-28, in the Class 1A final Friday, Nov. 26 at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, with the kickoff at 10 a.m.

