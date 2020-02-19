State Representative Avery Bourne has Traveling Office Hours at Yellow Dog Cafe in Worden Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WORDEN - On Tuesday, February 11, State Representative Avery Bourne held traveling office hours at the Yellow Dog Café in Worden. During the stop in Worden she spoke with several residents about issues of importance as the 2020 legislative session gets underway in Springfield. Bourne hosted a total of eight traveling office hours events during a two-week period in February. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending