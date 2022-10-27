ALTON - State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) racked up dozens of endorsements this election cycle, but says no endorsement is “more important than that of the voters.”

“From farmers to teachers to first responders to job creators and more, I’m proud of every endorsement I’ve received this year,” said Elik. “But no endorsement means more than that of the voters. Every vote cast can be a vote to stop corruption, bring forth a fiscally responsible state government, and create a better life for working families. I encourage everyone to use their vote to save Illinois.”

Elik previously announced support of business groups, including the Illinois Manufacturing Association, Illinois Chamber, Associated Builders & Contractors, Technology & Manufacturing Association, Illinois Farm Bureau, and NFIB-IL PAC. Standing up for constitutional freedoms, groups including the National Rifle Association, Illinois State Rifle Association, ABATE of Illinois, and Illinois Family Action have all endorsed Elik. Education groups including the Illinois Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and Stand for Children all agree in endorsing Elik, as well. First responders, too, lent their endorsement and support to Elik, including the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI), Illinois Troopers Lodge #41, and the Sheriffs of Illinois PAC.

“In a time when so many feel there are not enough officeholders who work across the aisle to get things done for their constituents, it is an honor to have a record of support from so many diverse stakeholders focused on making Illinois the kind of state where families can thrive. In many ways, an election is like an audit. Elected officials should be held accountable for proving their work. I promise this CPA is up for the voter’s audit and I aim to continue to get the job done.”

About Amy Elik

A lifelong Madison County resident, Amy Elik serves as State Representative having won in 2020. Amy spent the last twenty-seven years working as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and auditor for area businesses and governmental bodies. She sees firsthand how policies coming out of Springfield can hinder economic growth by politicians disconnected from the struggles of Main Street Illinoisans. Amy cares deeply for our state’s future and understands the extreme fiscal and social policies coming from Springfield don’t reflect the values of the 111th District. She runs for re-election as State Representative to represent the forgotten voices of a border district that sees people flee to neighboring states for more favorable policies toward the middle class. Amy is a former township trustee and school board member. Amy and her husband of twenty-five years, Don, have two children and attend St. Mary’s Parish in Alton.

Learn more about Amy Elik’s campaign and get involved at amyelik.com

