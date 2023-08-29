GODFREY - Today, State Representative Amy Elik announced she is seeking re-election for the 111th State Legislative District.

Elik, a Certified Public Accountant first elected in 2020 and overwhelmingly re-elected in 2022, has quickly established herself as a fiscal watchdog in the General Assembly. She serves as the House Republican deputy budgeteer, pushing for a common sense, balanced budget and lower overall tax burden on working families, seniors and job creators.

“Families throughout the Metro East are struggling to afford mortgages, gas, groceries, and childcare. In Springfield, I am fighting to lower taxes and make Illinois a safer and more affordable place to live,” said Elik. “Extreme democrats continue to try to force their agenda on us, but I am standing strong for life and the Second Amendment.”

In her short time in the legislature, Representative Elik has distinguished herself as a well-respected leader who will work with anyone to pass policies to improve the lives of her constituents, including passing bipartisan legislation to protect children from predators and promoting high-quality education. Additionally, she has proven she will stand up to anyone who is not working in the best interest of our state, sponsoring legislation to tighten ethics laws and taking pensions from corrupt politicians.

Elik prioritizes economic development and job growth for the 111th district. Due to her efforts, Elik has been named Illinois Chamber of Commerce Freshman Legislator of the Year and Associated Builders and Contractors Legislator of the Year for the House. She received the Legislative Champion Award from the Coalition on Adult Basic Education for her work to advance adult education in Illinois.

Amy Elik and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children. The 111th District contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Godfrey, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Hartford, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River. For campaign updates, visit AmyElik.com.

