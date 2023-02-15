State Rep. Kevin Schmidt Urges Area Families To Take Fire Safety Measures To Prevent Serious Injury Or Death Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MILSTADT, Ill. - In light of the recent house fires in Cahokia Heights, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is reminding area residents to implement a fire prevention plan. Article continues after sponsor message As many as two houses have caught fire in Cahokia Heights in the span of one week killing three people. Schmidt says families should have a fire escape plan and should take other precautions both to prevent fires as well as to ensure escape should a fire break out. “These horrific fires in Cahokia Heights should serve as a reminder of the need to take fire prevention seriously,” Schmidt said. “It is important to have a plan for fires and to make sure everyone living in the house knows the plan.” The American Red Cross recommends taking these steps to prepare for a fire: Install the right number of smoke alarms. Test them once a month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one.

Ensure that all household members know two ways to escape from every room of your home and know the family meeting spot outside of your home.

Establish a family emergency communications plan and ensure that all household members know who to contact if they cannot find one another.

Practice escaping from your home at least twice a year. Press the smoke alarm test button or yell “Fire“ to alert everyone that they must get out.

Keep items that can catch on fire at least three feet away from anything that gets hot, such as space heaters.

Smoke outside and don’t smoke in bed.

Turn portable heaters off when you leave the room or go to sleep.

Use flashlights when the power is out, not candles.

DON'T leave a burning candle unattended, even for a minute.