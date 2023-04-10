GRAFTON - The Grafton City Council recognized State Representative CD Davidsmeyer in a public ceremony held recently in the Grafton City Hall for his dedicated work in setting aside a $120,000 DCEO grant for Grafton to be used for infrastructure repairs. This grant was initiated last year by Representative Davidsmeyer with Grafton being named as the recipient in the direct line item appropriation.

“We are very grateful for the continued good work Representative Davidsmeyer does for Grafton and the county,” said Mayor Mike Morrow. “This money allowed us to start our concrete streets and sidewalks repairs in our first Ward Grafton Hills Subdivision and will allow us to continue this year with the addition of Pickle Ball courts and a parking lot at our Red Hawk Park.”

Representative Davidsmeyer worked last year to set aside the money for Grafton in the appropriation bill and has shepherded the process through the close of the pandemic. “I am proud to represent Grafton and I am very pleased to be able to help this community improve the quality of life for its residents,” said Davidsmeyer.

Alderwoman Mary Lillesve and Alderman Andy Jackson from Ward two and several citizens joined Alderwoman Donna Smith and Alderman David Hand who represent the Grafton Hills first Ward to personally thank Representative Davidsmeyer on behalf of their constituents.

Alderwoman Smith told the audience how this money will help to address a safety issue at our Park by providing the means to install a parking lot. Alderman Hand echoed Smith’s comments and thanked Representative Davidsmeyer for his personal involvement with our city.

After the ceremony Representative Davidsmeyer mingled with the residents and fielded questions.

Photographs by Dave Sanford City Photographer

Mike Morrow

Mayor

