ALTON – Illinois State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued a statement on Sunday and said he has decided to step down from his post effective, Sunday, Dec. 17.

“Serving our Metro East community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people to help improve our communities and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.

“Throughout my time in office, I’ve been both guided and strengthened by the values that our families hold dear, which is why I’ve worked to bring Republicans and Democrats together to address significant issues such as job creation, education funding, providing relief for rising utilities costs, fighting against the opioid epidemic and passing concealed carry in Illinois.

"I’ve worked hard to give back to the communities that have given so much to me. As I announced earlier this year that I would not be seeking re-election and in the interest of spending more time with my wife, Terri, my children and grandchildren, I have decided to step down effective today, Dec. 17."

Beiser continued: “I am thankful for all those that I have had the privilege of working with over the years, as well as my friends and family who have always supported me. It has been my privilege to serve the people of the 111th District.”

