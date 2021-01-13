SPRINGFIELD—State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) joined other lawmakers from around the state on Wednesday as they took the oath of office and launched Illinois’ 102nd General Assembly (GA) in Springfield. The ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center a few blocks away from the Illinois Capitol.

Bourne’s legislative district includes portions of Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery and Madison Counties. “It is the honor of my lifetime to represent the 95th District in the General Assembly,” said Bourne. “We have a lot of important work to do for the people of Illinois, and I appreciate the confidence of the voters. Let’s get to work.”

Bourne said she will promote a legislative agenda that focuses on fiscal accountability, accountability of the Governor and his department directors as it relates to the COVID-19 response, tough new ethics rules, government transparency and economic growth. “I will fight with everything in me for good policies, but I will also not be afraid to be a loud voice holding the majority party and the Governor accountable.”

Immediately upon taking her oath of office, Bourne’s first vote was for Jim Durkin as Speaker of the House. Democrats, in a move that marked the end of the Speaker Mike Madigan era, elected Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) as Speaker of the House. Mike Madigan was the longest-serving Speaker in the history of any legislature in the United States, holding the Speaker’s gavel every year but two since 1983. “I wish Speaker Welch the best as he assumes our chamber’s top role, and I encourage him to take dramatic steps to bring integrity and trust back to the Speakership and the Illinois legislature,” Bourne said.

For the 102nd GA, the Democratic Caucus retained a super-majority with 73 members, while House Republicans control 45 seats.

