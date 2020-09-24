LITCHFIELD—In recognition of her advocacy on behalf of Illinois’ farmers, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has been named a “Friend of Agriculture” by the Activator Program of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Bourne received a 100% score for votes taken in 2019-2020 that affect the agriculture industry in Illinois. Members of the Christian County Farm Bureau presented the award to Bourne.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m honored to receive this award from the Illinois Farm Bureau,” said Bourne. “Agriculture is the number one driver of our economy. As a legislator I am committed to supporting farmers and agriculture in Illinois.”

The award is based on each legislator’s voting record in the 101st General Assembly on issues facing the farming community. There were 11 bills considered under this year’s voting criteria, including legislation on the minimum wage, the graduated income tax, and legislation affecting ethanol plants and the department of labor.

Legislators receiving this award recognize the far-reaching benefits of Illinois' agricultural products and the important role farmers play in providing quality food, fiber and fuel for the state, nation, and world. In existence for 102 years, the Christian County Farm Bureau is one of the oldest bureaus of its kind in the United States.

More like this: