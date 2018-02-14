State Rep. Avery Bourne expands office hours Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and at Congressman Rodney Davis' Office in Taylorville and will have her district office open until 6pm and is asking anyone needing assistance to stop by. Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 10:30 am – 1 pm Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office 108 West Market Street In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 10:30 am – 1 pm Article continues after sponsor message Carlinville City Hall 550 North Broad and extended office hours until 6pm Litchfield District Office 207 North State Street No appointment necessary. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now 108th Annual Alton Halloween Parade Trending