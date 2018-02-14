State Rep. Avery Bourne expands office hours
CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and at Congressman Rodney Davis' Office in Taylorville and will have her district office open until 6pm and is asking anyone needing assistance to stop by.
Tuesday, February 27th, 2018
10:30 am – 1 pm
Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R
Tuesday, March 6th, 2018
10:30 am – 1 pm
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
and
extended office hours until 6pm
Litchfield District Office
207 North State Street
No appointment necessary.
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.