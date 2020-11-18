Gillespie Coal Museum Receives Building Improvement Grant

LITCHFIELD — State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) announced today that the City of Gillespie will receive a $33,800 state grant to assist with improvements to the Gillespie Coal Museum. The Coal Museum is one of 43 museums across the state that were recently awarded funds through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program.

“The Gillespie Coal Museum, located on Route 66, is a local treasure that provides visitors with a historic view of the coal industry and it’s importance to the State of Illinois,” said Bourne. “I am proud of the work I did to help secure these funds for the City of Gillespie.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The Gillespie Coal Museum grant money will be used for facility improvements.

“I have visited the Coal Museum, and it truly is a local gem. The improvements made possible through this grant will improve the building’s aesthetics and enhance visitors’ experiences for years to come,” added Bourne.

For more information about the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, visit the IDNR web site at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.

