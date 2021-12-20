ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) wants the public to be aware of the 286 new laws scheduled to take effect on New Year’s Day.

Of the nearly 300 new laws, one that has received a lot of praise is the law co-sponsored by Rep. Elik which reduces trailer license plate fees from currently $118 to $36 effective January 1. According to Rep. Amy Elik, “my office received hundreds of e-mails and phone calls from constituents complaining about the high fees to obtain and renew their annual trailer license plate. After a lot of discussion with my colleagues, we reached a bipartisan agreement and successfully reduced the fees.”

Elik was also proud to co-sponsor a new law aimed at helping kids with cancer. Public Act 102-289 ‘Cal’s Law’ is named in honor of Cal Sutter; a South Elgin Little League All-Star diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia in 2005. While Cal tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2006, his courage and the concern for other cancer patients he displayed inspired the establishment of Cal’s Angels, a charity focused on supporting kids with cancer and their families, promoting cancer awareness, and funding research.

“Cal’s law will help ensure that all children and adults diagnosed with cancer have access to comprehensive testing,” said Rep. Elik. “I hope this new law will better help kids and adults fight cancer and ultimately save lives.”

In addition to the laws discussed, a number of additional notable laws scheduled to take effect January 1st supported by Rep. Elik include; removing government regulation of kid’s lemonade stands, protecting victims of human trafficking, expanding the sell of homemade goods, designated parking for expectant mothers, creation of Folds of Honor license plates, and Veterans Gardening Day to name a few.

Hayli’s Law: Lemonade Stands to Operate Without Regulation

Public Act 102-78, Senate Bill 119

To ensure children may have a lemonade stand, this new law prevents state or local authorities from regulating children under the age of 16 selling lemonade or similar drinks at a stand.

Adds Human Trafficking Victims to the Address Confidentiality Act

Public Act 102-292, Senate Bill 593

The Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, or Stalking Act is expanded to add the same protections for victims of human trafficking. Those who qualify for the address confidentiality program may register to vote by submitting an Illinois Address Confidentiality Program Voter Registration Application, and their address will not be included in any list of registered voters available to the public, nor will their address or phone be subject to release through the Freedom of Information Act.

Expanding Sales Avenues for Cottage Food Operations

Public Act 102-633, Senate Bill 2007

Expands the ability for cottage food operations such as farmers and small businesses to sell their baked goods, jams, and canned goods such as pickles at fairs, festivals, home, online, and home delivery.

Parking for Expectant Mothers

Public Act 102-453, House Bill 3027

Expectant mothers in their third trimester will now have the option to obtain a free placard for their vehicle valid for 90 days permitting them to park in handicap-designated spots throughout Illinois.

Creates Folds of Honor License Plates

Public Act 102-383, House Bill 1915

This new law allows the issuance of Fold of Honor special license plate decals by IDVA. Money in the Folds of Honor Foundation Fund shall be paid as grants to the Folds of Honor Foundation to aid in providing educational scholarships to military families.

Veterans Gardening Day

Public Act 102-385, House Bill 2894

The first Saturday in May of each year is Veterans Gardening Day to be observed throughout the state as a day set apart in the honor and remembrance of veterans and celebrated with appropriate activities

Designates April Sarcoidosis Awareness Month

Public Act 102-132, House Bill 590

To promote the awareness of Sarcoidosis disease and treatment, the month of April will be designated as Sarcoidosis Awareness Month.

Insurance Coverage for Pancreatic Cancer Screenings

Public Act 102-306, Senate Bill 968

An insurer or managed care plan must provide coverage for medically necessary pancreatic cancer screening.

Insurance Coverage for Diabetes & Vitamin D Testing

Public Act 102-530, Senate Bill 1854

The new law states that a group or individual policy of accident and health insurance or managed care plan shall provide coverage for A1C testing for prediabetes, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes in accordance with prediabetes and diabetes risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new law states similar coverage for vitamin D testing recommended by a health care provider in accordance with vitamin D deficiency risk factors identified by the CDC and defines “A1C testing” and “vitamin D testing”.

Illinois Constitution Day August 26

Public Act 102-447, House Bill 2834

The Commemorative Dates Act is amended to provide that August 26 of each year is designated as Illinois Constitution Day, to be observed throughout the state as a day to commemorate August 26, 1818 as the day Illinois ratified its first state Constitution.

