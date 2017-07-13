WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded a total of $2,058,130 in grant funding to Illinois agencies through two programs – the Housing Counseling Grant Program and the Service Coordinator Program – to help families, seniors, and people with disabilities who live in insured and assisted apartment housing across the state live more independent lives.

“This funding will give local housing agencies across Illinois the ability to expand and improve existing supportive services for families, seniors, and people with disabilities, helping them to continue to live as independently as possible in the communities they love and know,” Durbin said. “These federal programs provide invaluable assistance to those in need and I will continue to fight for them in these times of uncertainty.”

Duckworth said the funding is important for families throughout the state.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s important that Americans who rely on additional assistance at home – including seniors and those living with a disability – have access to the resources they need to live healthy, independent lives,” said Duckworth. “This funding will help improve housing conditions for families across Illinois and I’ll keep working to ensure every American has access to safe and affordable housing options.”

Ten Illinois housing authorities/ development agencies will receive a total of $1,037,179 in grant funding through HUD’s Housing Counseling Grant Program. This program provides funding for counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners, both current and prospective, with respect to property maintenance, financial management/ literacy, and other matters appropriate to assist them in improving their housing conditions, meeting their financial needs, and fulfilling the responsibilities of tenancy or homeownership.

Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, Inc. (Decatur, IL): $21,221

Housing Acting Illinois (Chicago, IL): $820,030

Lake County Housing Authority (Grayslake, IL): $23,684

Latin United Community Housing Association (Chicago, IL): $25,000

Macoupin County Housing Authority (Carlinville, IL): $18,348

Open Communities (Winnetka, IL): $17,259

Smart Money Housing (Chicago, IL): $41,975

Springfield Housing Authority (Springfield, IL): $14,655

Total Resources Community Development Organization (Chicago, IL): $22,609

Will County Center for Community Concerns (Joliet, IL): $32,398

Twenty-two Illinois housing service providers will receive a total of $1,020,951 in HUD grant funding for the employment of Service Coordinators in insured and assisted apartment housing that is designed for the elderly and persons with disabilities. A service coordinator is a social service staff person hired or contracted by the development’s owner or management company and is responsible for assuring that elderly residents and those non-elderly residents with disabilities are linked to the specific supportive services they need to continue living independently.

Armitage Commons Preservation (Chicago, IL): $41,113

Benchmark Sherway Towers Associates (Chicago, IL): $33,574

Bristol Apartments (Chicago, IL): $83,852

Cedar Village LP (Lake Villa, IL): $6,539

Council for the Jewish Elderly (Chicago, IL): $43,615

Diversey Parkway Association (Chicago, IL): $44,959

Housing Opportunity Development Corporation (Techny, IL): $43,518

Illini Tower (Silvis, IL): $40,555

Kenmore Plaza Tenant Association (Chicago, IL): $40,309

Langman Apartments (Milan, IL): $47,714

Lathrop Elderly Apartments (Chicago, IL): $49,114

O’Fallon Preservation (Chicago, IL): $16,541

Oxford House Apartment Preservation LP (Decatur, IL): $62,575

Pioneer Village Apartments (Chicago, IL): $97,107

Skyrise LLC (Rockford, IL): $56,093

Spoon River Towers (Lewistown, IL): $23,455

Swartzberg House LLC (Chicago, IL): $44,083

Thorndale Manor (Chicago, IL): $43,796

Walden Oaks Preservation (Chicago, IL): $44,795

Watch Hill Tower (Rock Island, IL): $47,715

West Point Plaza Venture LLLP (Chicago, IL): $86,423

Whiting Hall Senior Apartments, LP (Galesburg, IL): $23,506

More like this: