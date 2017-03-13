Listen to the story

COLLINSVILLE/LITCHFIELD - The Illinois State Police has issued a warning to motorists about slick road conditions through the evening to morning hours overnight.

The Illinois State Police District 18 issued this statement: “Roads are still slick. Be aware of the road conditions of where you are headed and take the needed precautions. As always you can check with IDOT for current road conditions.”

There is a chance of rain, mixing with snow after 1 tonight, then gradually through the evening. The State Police said the worry is in places roads will freeze overnight after rain/mixed with snow today.

The forecast is for a low of 28 degrees, chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

The forecast for rest of week is:

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

