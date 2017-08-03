BRIGHTON - Illinois State Police officials continue to investigate a fatal traffic crash which occurred at 10 p.m. on August 2, 2017, on railroad tracks near the Brighton Village Hall located at 206 South Main St.

State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Melanie Adams Swearengen, a 35-year-old female from St. Louis, was northbound on S. Main St. in Brighton. For unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the roadway, passed through the village hall parking lot, and came to rest on train tracks not on a grade crossing.

The vehicle became stuck on the train tracks and was struck on the passenger side by a southbound Amtrak train, State Police said.

Adams was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The Amtrak train had approximately 44 passengers on board. One passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.

