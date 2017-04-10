Jeremy ChappelearDONNELLSON -The Illinois State Police sent out a statewide notice today with the anniversary nearing when 20-year-old Jeremy Chappelear was found at 5:25 a.m., April 25, 1998, on Buckeye Trial, 200 feet south of Fourth Avenue, near Donnellson, IL. The case is still being investigated all these years later.

"The anniversary of Chappelear’s death is approaching and the Illinois State Police would like to request anyone with information come forward and assist in providing closure to the family, who have continued to struggle with the loss of their loved one," the State Police said in a statement to the media.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Chappelear had last been seen alive around 2 a.m., at a party approximately 2 miles away.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information in this case can contact Special Agent Pat McGuire at (217) 324-2515. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution in this case.

 

More like this:

Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
4 days ago
75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fairview Heights Child Abuse Case
Mar 27, 2025
Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025
Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025

 