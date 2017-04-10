DONNELLSON -The Illinois State Police sent out a statewide notice today with the anniversary nearing when 20-year-old Jeremy Chappelear was found at 5:25 a.m., April 25, 1998, on Buckeye Trial, 200 feet south of Fourth Avenue, near Donnellson, IL. The case is still being investigated all these years later.

"The anniversary of Chappelear’s death is approaching and the Illinois State Police would like to request anyone with information come forward and assist in providing closure to the family, who have continued to struggle with the loss of their loved one," the State Police said in a statement to the media.

Chappelear had last been seen alive around 2 a.m., at a party approximately 2 miles away.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone with information in this case can contact Special Agent Pat McGuire at (217) 324-2515. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution in this case.

More like this: