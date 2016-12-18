Illinois State Police District 18 in Litchfield issued a statement Sunday morning and said roads still have patches of snow and ice in places.

“Take it slow and easy,” the State Police unit said in a release. “Don't get overly confident on the roadways. Road conditions may be good in one spot but horrible a half mile down the road.

“The temperatures have dropped into the single digits. Make sure you have your winter travel accessories in the car. These items can include, but not limited to, hats, gloves, blankets, cell phone charger/battery, non-perishable food, water, jumper cables, and a flashlight. These items are great to have just in case you get stranded.

“Let friends know a travel itinerary so they know when to expect you in case something goes wrong. Check in with friends and family, who may need assistance, in this cold weather.”

The cold weather should start to improve after today. The National Weather Service in St. Louis has a forecast of 16 degrees as a high today with lows of 6 degrees. It is supposed to be partly cloudy with no precipitation. Monday is predicted to be 27 degrees as a high and 14 degrees as a low with clear skies. Tuesday, a high of 42 degrees and low of 23 degrees is projected and clear. Wednesday and Thursday highs are predicted at 49 and 41 degrees respectively.

Friday the high is predicted at 47 degrees, 39 degrees on Saturday, then 36 degrees on Sunday, Christmas Day, and snow is also possible.

