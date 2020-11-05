State Police Report Fatal Vehicle Vs. Bicycle Crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALEXANDER COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is reporting a vehicle vs. bicycle fatal traffic crash in Alexander County. The preliminary information is below.

WHAT: Vehicle vs Bicycle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Illinois Route 3 at Airport Road, Alexander County WHEN: Nov. 05, 2020 at approximately 6:01 a.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- Bicycle Unit 2- 2004 White Chevrolet Truck DRIVERS: Unit 1- David Coleson, 58-year-old male from Olive Branch, IL – Deceased Unit 2- Dennis Bigham, 54-year-old male from Olive Branch, IL – Uninjured PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois Route 3 near Airport Road in Alexander County. Unit 2 was also traveling south and began to pass Unit 1. The driver of unit 1 turned left, directly in the path of Unit 2 and the driver of Unit 2 was unable to avoid striking Unit 1. The driver of Unit 1 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 was uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.