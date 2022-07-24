JERSEY COUNTY - A 26-year-old Lebanon man died in a fatal motorcycle accident on Illinois Route 100, approximately 1 mile north of Mills Street in Elsah at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Illinois State Police District 18 released the accident information Sunday afternoon.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police:

VEHICLE:

Unit 1- 2012 Black Yamaha Motorcycle.

DRIVER:

Unit 1- Dustin Brown, a 26-year-old male from Lebanon, IL - Deceased.

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 100 approximately 1 mile north of Mill Street in Elsah, Jersey County. Unit 1 left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. Unit 1 then crossed the road before coming to rest in the left ditch. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.

