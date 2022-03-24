ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police released information about a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash that occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on Illinois Route 177 westbound at Eidmann Road, St. Clair County.

WHAT: Vehicle versus Pedestrian Fatal Traffic Crash

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

VEHICLE: Unit 2- Tan 1999 Toyota Camry DRIVER: Unit 2- 16-year-old male from Mascoutah, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

PASSENGER: Unit 2- 15-year-old female from Belleville, WI

PEDESTRIAN: A 46-year-old female from Freeburgh, IL – Name withheld pending family notification – Fatally Injured

PRELIMINARY REPORT: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling west on IL Rt. 177 at Eidmann Road, in St. Clair County. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway and was fatally struck by Unit 2. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 reported no injuries. The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time

More like this:

Fatal Accident At I-55 Rest Area Claims Life Of 66-Year-Old Man
Feb 24, 2025
A Cahokia Heights Suspect Taken Into Custody Attempting To Steal Wire In Fairview Heights
Mar 19, 2025
Charges Filed Against Edwardsville Woman in Fatal Pedestrian Incident
Mar 14, 2025
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025

 