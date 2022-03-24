State Police Release Information About Fatal Vehicle-Pedestrian Traffic Crash In St. Clair County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police released information about a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash that occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on Illinois Route 177 westbound at Eidmann Road, St. Clair County. WHAT: Vehicle versus Pedestrian Fatal Traffic Crash VEHICLE: Unit 2- Tan 1999 Toyota Camry DRIVER: Unit 2- 16-year-old male from Mascoutah, IL. Article continues after sponsor message PASSENGER: Unit 2- 15-year-old female from Belleville, WI PEDESTRIAN: A 46-year-old female from Freeburgh, IL – Name withheld pending family notification – Fatally Injured PRELIMINARY REPORT: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling west on IL Rt. 177 at Eidmann Road, in St. Clair County. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway and was fatally struck by Unit 2. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 reported no injuries. The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending