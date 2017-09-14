LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at 2:39 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Interstate-55 at exit 52 and Illinois Route 16, Montgomery County that involved a Gillespie woman.

A driver Richard Collis, 26, of Reading, United Kingdom, used exit 52 off I-55 southbound approaching Illinois-16 and a vehicle driven by Charlene Taylor, 75, of Gillespie, was westbound on Illinois-16 over I-55. Collis' vehicle stopped at the intersection and pulled out onto Illinois-16 in front of Taylor's car, a 2010 Ford passenger car, State Police said.

Collis was unable to avoid the United Kingdom driver and struck the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota passenger car, in the front. The passenger of Collis' vehicle - Sophie Nash, 31, also of Reading, United Kingdom, and the driver Taylor, were both transported to St. Francis Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The State Police said Illinois-16 was down to one lane while the road was cleaned and the vehicles removed for approximately one hour. The crash remains under investigation by the State Police.

