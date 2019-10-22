EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released information about what appeared to be a self-inflicted hanging attempt on Saturday afternoon. The jail staff discovered an unresponsive female in the jail that afternoon.

“Resuscitation efforts were done and she was immediately taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition as of today,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson David Vucich said Tuesday morning.

“This type of situation is very rare,” continued Vucich, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. “Things like this do happen in custodial facilities.”

Vucich said the sheriff’s office contacted the Illinois State Police to handle the investigation of the apparent self-inflicted hanging attempt.

“We contact the Illinois State Police to investigate these types of things,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

