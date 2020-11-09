This is a preliminary report being released by Illinois State Police District 11 about a single-vehicle traffic crash in St. Clair County on Monday morning.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Injury Traffic Crash

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHEN: Nov. 9, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 15 at Lonestar Road, St. Clair County

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: 2005 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Richard Smith, 35 year old male from Lebanon, IL – Transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 15 near Lonestar Road in St. Clair County. The driver of Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then ran off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 then overturned in the left ditch. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours during the crash investigation.

More like this:

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigated on Illinois Route 157
Aug 26, 2025
Drivers Injured Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle and SUV
Aug 14, 2025
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Aug 26, 2025
Armed Confrontation Leads to Felony Charges
Aug 13, 2025
Two Dead in Late Night Crash at Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 3
Jul 14, 2025

 