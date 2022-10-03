COLLINSVILLE – On October 2, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 5. The victim stated they were traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the above location and time when someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck (possible 4-door) fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim reported no injuries and the suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located.

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., ISP District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 6. The victim stated they were shot at by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a local hospital. The suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located.

These shootings occurred in the same area and the suspect vehicle is very similar. The investigation is open and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

