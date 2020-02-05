COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville issued a Crash Alert with the difficult road conditions set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This was the State Police statement:

"Some highways are beginning to freeze over. Please drive with extreme caution. Be prepared for other vehicles on the roadway to lose control.

"Follow at a safe distance, and yield to authorized emergency motor vehicles as well as IDOT vehicles and salt trucks."

