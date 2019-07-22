SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation will host its Lieutenant Rich Kozik Memorial Park Motorcycle and Fun Car Run (formerly known as the Annual Illinois State Police Memorial Park Motorcycle & Fun Car Run) on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The event is being held to fund the maintenance and upkeep of the Memorial Park which honors the lives of fallen Illinois State Troopers and to support the Goldstar families of our fallen heroes. The ride was renamed last year to honor the orchestrator of the event, Lieutenant Rich Kozik, a 19-year veteran of ISP who died while on duty February 6, 2018, from a heart attack. Not only did Rich create the idea of the ride to support the Park, he led the pack of riders to Springfield for 10 years before he passed. His vision which began with 50 riders the first year has grown to over 500 riders and passengers for this years’ ride. This is an excellent opportunity for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts to ride together in support of an important cause.

Seven departure sites have been designated throughout Illinois. Police-escorted riders will travel along the scenic and historic “Route 66” and include Downers Grove, Dwight, Bloomington, Galesburg, Peoria, O’Fallon, and Carlinville.

The Ride will make a stop in Springfield at the Illinois State Police Memorial Park, located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue, for a ceremony to honor the addition of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story’s name to the Memorial Wall. The ceremony honoring Trooper Jones-Story is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. The final destination for the Ride is The Crowne Plaza, 3000 South Dirksen Parkway, Springfield. Media are invited to photograph riders as they prepare and begin their journey to Springfield.

Departure sites and times:

Illinois State Police, District 15 Dwight, Love’s Gas Station

2700 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove I-55 and Route 47 (Exit 220)

9:00 a.m. Departure 11:00 a.m. Departure

(The contingency of riders will depart

from this location)

Bloomington, Chuck’s Harley Davidson Galesburg, Iron Eagle Harley Davidson

2027 Ireland Grove Drive 131 South Soangetaha Road

1:30 p.m. Departure 9:30 a.m. Departure

Peoria, Huck’s Gas Station O’Fallon, Frieze Harley Davidson

3819 War Memorial Drive 1560 North Green Mount Road

10:45 a.m. Departure 9:30 a.m. Departure

Carlinville, Lucky Dog’s

East Side of Main Square

2:00 p.m. Departure

