LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police District 18, announced today patrol activity for a busy month of February.

Jeremy Nairn, public affairs officer for Illinois State Police District 18 provided the following stats for the month.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 27 total alcohol-related arrests which include 10 citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In addition, 1030 citations were issued and the FATAL FOUR violations break down as follows, 10-DUI, 565-Speeding, 132-Occupant Restraint, and 25 -Distracted Driving. Troopers also made 36 criminal arrests throughout the month of February.

Troopers responded to 104 requests for service and/or assistance from the public. These calls included 25 motorist assists which are requests for service from motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 37 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. ISP D-18 did not handle a fatal crash in February.

District 18 officers completed 154 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 30 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety-related violations.

In February, District 18 personnel presented Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety, Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public safety topics.

District 18 Troopers will be busy during the month of March. In addition to normal patrols, District 18 will be conducting RSC and NITE patrols in Jersey and Macoupin County. The goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

