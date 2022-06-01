PIASA - Emily Lowis finished her high school track and field career with a strong performance at the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Meet in Charleston. Emily cleared 2.75 meters in the pole vault and finished in a six-way tie for 25th place.

Emily said it was “awesome” qualifying for the state track and field meet. She thanked both of her coaches Gary Bowker and pole vault specialist Jenna Wernsing for her efforts.

Bowker said Jenna medaled at the state meet in high school and was a competitor at Western Illinois University. Jenna had a large impact on Emily.

“Emily is a great girl,” Jenna said. “Her form now from where she first started four years ago is night and day different. She looks at and evaluates what she is doing and understands what it takes to be successful.”

Emily said overall, “it was just a fun season. I got a chance to go to state and extend my track season a little longer.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She said not only did she enjoy the state track and field experience, but joked, “I also had a chance to go to Buffalo Wild Wings and feasted.”

Emily plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the fall and AmyDee Bachman will be her roommate.

Lowis was a state qualifier a year ago in the pole vault and also has been a track and field team member since seventh grade. She also went to state in the pole vault in grade school.

"My team always made track and field super fun," she said.

Emily was also an outstanding volleyball player at Southwestern High School.

More like this: