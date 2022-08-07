ST. LOUIS – Earlier today, Governor Mike Parson requested a major disaster declaration to seek federal assistance for the City of St. Louis and surrounding jurisdictions. The declaration is in response to the historic flash flooding on July 25 and the additional flooding on July 27. If the request is approved, a major disaster declaration will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to activate Federal funding programs to assist in the response.

“St. Louis’ first responders, volunteers, and community leaders have worked countless hours to provide necessary services and information to our residents impacted by last week’s devastating floods,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We will continue to work closely with our state and federal partners as we put our city on the path to recovery.”

After deploying mobile command centers for the past week in the city’s hard-hit neighborhoods, beginning tomorrow (August 5), the City of St. Louis will instead shift its response to the State’s Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC). These centers help flood survivors connect with organizations that can assist with insurance information, legal services, food stamps, and emergency financial assistance.

The next two days will see the MARC move into the City of St. Louis. Friendly Temple Church will provide its building on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for residents to seek additional assistance. Residents should plan to bring proof of their current address when they attend the MARC. Childcare will be provided. This week’s two previous MARC locations reached capacity; residents interested in attending are encouraged by Missouri State Emergency Agency (SEMA) to register in advance online.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help the MARC activities is encouraged to visit stlvolunteer.org/disasterhelp. Opportunities include assisting clients with necessary registration, directing traffic, greeting clients as they enter, and distributing water and other resources. Anyone wishing to donate items individually or in bulk should deliver them to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis location at 8960 Jennings Station Rd. in Jennings, MO. Donations may be made Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Please call 314-388-9840, Ext 115, ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off of supplies.

The City of St. Louis continuously updates information on its flood response and recovery website. Check out stlouis-mo.gov/flood for the latest efforts and connections to community organizations.

