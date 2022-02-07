SPRINGFIELD - Statewide, COVID-19 cases are dropping. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported 60,389 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois and that number is less than half as many reported during the previous week (123,812). Another interesting stat is that on Jan. 22, 2022, the statewide daily cases peaked at 41,064, and on Feb. 4 was at 10,070 cases, a substantial decrease.

Statewide, there were 608 deaths reported from Jan. 28, 2022, to Feb. 4, 2022.

Madison County announced there were 493 new cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Friday of last week and the seven-day positivity rate is 12.3 percent. The transmission rate remains high in the county, the county report says. The seven-day rolling average of cases is 200. A total of 63 were reported in Madison County hospitals for COVID-19-related symptoms and 14 on ventilators on Friday. There were three COVID-19-related deaths reported on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Madison County, one male in his 30s and two males in their 70s.

Jersey County had a seven-day average of 11 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, and one new death. Jersey has had 6,077 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. Macoupin County has had 12,361 reported COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths, while Greene County has had 3,514 COVID cases and 43 deaths and Calhoun 1,493 COVID cases and five deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,957,563 cases, including 31,296 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since January 28, 2022, laboratories have reported 1,047,216 specimens for a total of 51,846,053. As of last night, 3,135 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28 – February 3, 2022, is 5.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 28 – February 3, 2022, is 8.0%.

A total of 20,623,484 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626 doses. Since January 28, 2022, 200,384 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47% is boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

