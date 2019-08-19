State GOP Chair Issues Statement After Trump Assassination Imagery at Sen. Sandoval Fundraiser Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider today issued a statement on Trump Assassination Imagery at Sen. Sandoval Fundraiser. “The apology from Sen. Sandoval for the detestable pictures from his event depicting an assassination of President Trump is too little, too late," Schneider said in a statement. "Dangerous imagery like this will be condemned and seen as inappropriate by people of sound mind; however, a mentally unstable individual who wants to harm President Trump might find them as an inspiration. Article continues after sponsor message "It’s inexcusable for an elected official to allow the promotion of violence in any way. If the individual pictured is a staffer or volunteer, they should be terminated immediately.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending