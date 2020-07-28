ALTON - The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Alton Fire Department are investigating an early morning fire in the 3000 block of Oscar Avenue in Alton on Tuesday.

The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for an already involved structure fire at around 4:30 a.m early Tuesday. The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm on the blaze. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said the firefighters were finished at the scene in an interview around 11:15 a.m. He said there has not been a cause determined on how the fire started.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing in the front and back of the house. No injuries were reported.

Sweetman said there was considerable damage done to the structure on Oscar.

