CHICAGO – The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today warns of an important recall notice for Kidde brand fire extinguishers. The company announced a recall of fire extinguishers with a plastic handle due to a failure to properly activate during a fire emergency.

The recall affects 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017. The recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: extinguishers with plastic handles and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

Affected consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement fire extinguisher. Contact Kidde toll-free at (855) 271-0773 or go to www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for additional information.

For a full list of affected Kidde fire extinguisher models, please click here.

