BETHALTO - Anthony W. Tinker, 34, of the 300 block of Central Street, Bethalto, was charged with armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a .38-caliber handgun while in possession of the drugs. He is also accused of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with intent to deliver. He could get up to 30 years in prison on the gun and fentanyl charges.

He is also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was previously convicted of residential burglary. The charges were filed Nov. 16. Bail is set at $50,000.

GLEN CARBON,- Brandon M. Mendez, 22, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property.

He allegedly spray-painted on 54th Street Bar and Grill on Nov. 4 and Nov. 15. Bail was set at $50,000.

WOOD RIVER - Delbert L. Spa, 53, of the 100 block of East Acton Avenue, Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on July 8. The charge was filed Nov. 16. Bail was set at $15,000.

GODFREY - Maria D. Smith, 23, of St. Louis, Mo., was charged with felony theft.

He allegedly took items valued at more than $300 from the Walmart, 6660 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, on Nov. 15. Bail was charged $25,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Martell D. Evans, 23, of the first block of Ginger Forest Court, Glen Carbon, was charged with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a female family member on Oct. 24. He was charged Nov. 16. Bail was set at $60,000.

ALTON - Zachary T. Darr, 26, of the 1000 block of East Fourth Street, Alton, was charged with aggravated battery.

He allegedly grabbed a woman and pushed her to the ground, knowing the victim was pregnant. Bail was set at $50,000. The case was charged Nov. 16.

ALTON - Octravion Stewart, 24, of the 2400 block of Humbert Road, Alton, was charged with criminal damage and theft.

He allegedly damaged two iPads and stole two vehicle key fobs. Each item is valued at more than $500. Bail was set at $25,000. The case was charged Nov. 16.

ALTON - Carlette Whitfield, 43, of the 900 block of Elliot Street, Alton, was charged with two counts of burglary.

He allegedly entered a vehicle in the 1100 block of Brown Street, and another vehicle in the 1600 block of Henry Street, Alton, on Nov. 15. Bail was set at $30,000.

