EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Nicole Johnson, Edwardsville High School’s latest IHSA State Champion, signed to continue her education and athletic journey into college. She signed to play golf at Middle Tennessee State University, a Division I school.

She signed in front of her friends, family, teammates, and coach Wednesday evening. It meant a lot to her to have all of her family by her side on the big day.

“They’re always out there supporting me and it’s just great to always have people that have my back,” Nicole said.

Nicole is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Nicole will forever be remembered for winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship back on October 10th. She was the first person to win a state championship in program history and the 12th to earn state medalist. She finished the two-round event shooting 6-under 138, winning by four strokes.

“It’s starting to feel kind of real,” she said almost a month after winning.

She was able to go out on top and now looks forward to the future.

Nicole says she is going to focus on having a great college experience, playing well, and having fun.

She mentioned it will be a tough transition into the collegiate golf scene, but she believes she’s ready for it.

“I think my summer tournaments have really prepared me for college,” she said. “I’ve played in some pretty big tournaments that a lot of college golfers play in.”

When asked about what she would miss about Edwardsville she said her team and being away from home. She’ll also miss playing golf with her little sister Rachel.

“It was great to have my senior season with her. I’m going to miss her next year, but I know she’ll do well,” Nicole said.

