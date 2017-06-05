CHAMPAIGN – An eight-run fifth inning sent Edwardsville to their first IHSA state baseball tournament snce 2007 and their first in the four-class era as the Tigers defeated Orland Park Sandburg 11-3 at Illinois Field in Champaign Monday evening.

The Tigers improved to 33-7 on the year and will take on either Burbank St. Laurence or Naperville Neuqua Valley, the winner of the Crestwood Standard Bank 2 Super-Sectional, at 5 p.m. Friday at Silver Cross Field in Joliet in a state semifinal game. The final is set for 5 p.m Saturday.

RBI doubles from Drake Westcott and Will Messer and a RBI triple from Dylan Burris highlighted the Tigers' fifth-inning explosion to send them to Joliet. Kade Burns went the distance for the win.

