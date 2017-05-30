SPRINGFIELD – Hardin-Calhoun is going for a third straight IHSA Class 1A softball championship.

The Warriors defeated Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 6-2 Monday morning in the Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional to move into this weekend's state tournament at East Peoria's EastSide Centre; Calhoun, who moved to 32-8 on the year, will take on Princeville, who defeated Dakota 16-6 in six innings in the Sterling Super-Sectional Monday, at 10 a.m. Friday in a state semifinal game; the final is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at EastSide Centre. Should the Warriors win, they will face the Heyworth-Goreville winner with the state title on the line; the third-place game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Both teams traded runs in the opening two innings, Calhoun scoring in the bottom of the first and the Hatchets in the top of the second before the Warriors exploded for five runs in the third; Grace Baalman then shut the door on Stew-Stras, giving up just one other run in the fourth to move to East Peoria.

Emily Baalman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs on the day, while Ashleigh Presley went 2-for-3 with a RBI; Grace Baalman went 1-for-3, as did Macy Margherio, who had a RBI. Holly Baalman and Abby Baalman were both 1-for-3 on the day and Junie Zirkelbach went 1-for-2. Grace Baalman struck out 15 in getting the win.

