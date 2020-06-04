SPRINGFIELD –The State of Illinois is opening its community-based testing sites to anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. As we move through the Restore Illinois plan, and into a full reopening of the state, testing will be crucial to identifying new cases and taking immediate action to prevent additional spread.

“As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The state-operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day, and now there will be no restrictions to who can be tested for this potentially deadly virus.”

No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at state operated drive-thru sites and testing is available at no cost to the individual.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is recommending anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests over the past week, get tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early. We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals.”

The virus has been found to spread between people up to a couple days before people start showing symptoms. Because of this, the number of people an infected person could unknowingly expose can be exponential.

A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Location

Address

Times

Aurora

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd
Aurora

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Auburn/Gresham/Chatham

SMG Chatham
210 W 87th Street

Chicago

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington

9:00am – 5:00pm
while daily supplies last

Champaign

Market Place Shopping Ctr
2000 N. Neil Street Champaign

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*East St. Louis

Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
Argonne Drive
East St Louis

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Chicago

7:00am – 3:00pm
while daily supplies last

*Peoria

Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street Parking Lot
Peoria

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Rockford

1601 Parkview Avenue
Rockford

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows HS

2901 Central Road

Rolling Meadows

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

South Holland

South Suburban College
15800 State St
South Holland

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Waukegan

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

